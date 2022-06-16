Clothes Trapped in NYC Subway Door Lead to Terrifying Accident

A subway rider in his 30s is fighting for his life after his clothes somehow got stuck in a train door as it pulled away from a Brooklyn station, dragging him along with it in a scene that likely appears in many New Yorkers' nightmares.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was getting off a northbound Q train at Brooklyn's Avenue M stop at East 16th Street in Midwood shortly before midnight when his clothing got caught in the door, police said.

The train pulled away, dragging the straphanger along with it, police say.

At some point, the man fell to the tracks and was hit by a northbound Q train.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Power was shut off in the area so authorities could pull him off the tracks. They did and he was taken to a hospital, where he was said to be fighting for life early Thursday.

Service was restored in the area before 1 a.m. No other details were available.