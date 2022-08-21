drunk driving

Suspected Drunk Driver Mangles 16 Cars, Injures 6 People on NJ Streets

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver police say is responsible for wreaking havoc on a New Jersey street was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Video shows the driver of a black pickup truck mangle one car in a string of late-night crashes, according to police in Paterson. Reports of the first crash came in around 10 p.m.

The exact number of vehicles left in the driver's wake wasn't immediately known, but the damage was extensive.

Police said the arrested driver plowed into multiple parked cars. News 4's Melissa Colorado reports.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some vehicles suffered scraps, others were smashed with enough force to leave the cars totaled.

A woman told News 4 her white Toyota -- damaged beyond repair -- was her ride to get into work every day.

Police said the driver of the truck was placed into custody, but additional details explaining his chaotic actions were not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

drunk drivingNew JerseyPaterson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us