Suspected Drunk Driver Mangles 16 Cars, Injures 6 People on NJ Streets

The driver police say is responsible for wreaking havoc on a New Jersey street was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Video shows the driver of a black pickup truck mangle one car in a string of late-night crashes, according to police in Paterson. Reports of the first crash came in around 10 p.m.

The exact number of vehicles left in the driver's wake wasn't immediately known, but the damage was extensive.

Police said the arrested driver plowed into multiple parked cars. News 4's Melissa Colorado reports.

Some vehicles suffered scraps, others were smashed with enough force to leave the cars totaled.

A woman told News 4 her white Toyota -- damaged beyond repair -- was her ride to get into work every day.

Police said the driver of the truck was placed into custody, but additional details explaining his chaotic actions were not immediately available.