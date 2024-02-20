Suspect in brutal SoHo hotel murder arrested in violent Arizona crime spree: Sources

What to Know A suspect in the brutal death of a woman who was bludgeoned in a Manhattan hotel room earlier this month was arrested in Arizona after an alleged crime spree, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Raad Almansoori, the two law enforcement sources said, adding that a federal bulletin was put out about him last week.

Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was discovered on Feb. 8 by a housekeeper at SoHo 54 Hotel on Watts Street, with plastic fragments found embedded in her head — an indication of the violence she endured, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

A suspect in the brutal death of a woman who was bludgeoned in a Manhattan hotel room earlier this month was arrested in Arizona after an alleged crime spree, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Raad Almansoori, the two law enforcement sources said, adding that a federal bulletin was put out about him last week. He was arrested in Surprise, Arizona on Sunday, after police said he stabbed a woman at a McDonalds. During questioning he allegedly told cops he'd stabbed a woman he'd tried to carjack in Phoenix.

According to the Surprise Police Department, detectives worked with investigators from the Phoenix Police Department to charge Almansoori with:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

One count of attempted homicide (Surprise)

One count of aggravated assault (Surprise)

One count of theft of means (Surprise)

One count of robbery (Phoenix)

One count of assault (Phoenix)

One count of theft (Phoenix)

One count of criminal damage (Phoenix)

Raad Almansoori is being held without bond.

When the 26-year-old was booked into the system his name popped as a person wanted in connection with the New York murder, according to the sources. Police are investigating if he's behind similar incidents in Texas and Florida.

Attorney information for Almansoori was not immediately clear.

Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was discovered on Feb. 8 by a housekeeper at SoHo 54 Hotel on Watts Street, with plastic fragments found embedded in her head — an indication of the violence she endured, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

An NYPD press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with more information.

Prior to Oleas-Arancibia's body being found, police said a woman called asking for a wellness check — one of a series of checks that were made by the hotel's front desk. On one occasion, despite a "do not disturb" sign on the door, a hotel employee entered the room and saw the 38-year-old Oleas-Arancibia lying covered with a blanket.

Unfortunately, the employee assumed she was asleep and did not suspect foul play.

Police were alerted to the disappearance when her son filed a missing persons report in Queens, where she lived. After an investigation, hotel staff made the grim discovery in the 11th-floor room around 10:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary evidence indicated the death may have been a homicide and a fight may have taken place. Police sources said an iron covered in blood was found near the woman and she had injuries to her head and all over her body.

But police said they have one thing that could help lead them to a suspect: his pants.

"We have video of the woman, arriving at the location, wearing a distinct pair of leggings. And later on, we have a male, leaving the hotel, wearing the same leggings. And we also have a pair of male pants in the hotel room," Kenny said.

The chief also revealed that investigators have been able to track the suspect's movements through the victim's credit card and MetroCard, which the suspect allegedly stole and has been using.

Oleas-Arancibia periodically stayed at the hotel, though she lived in Queens. It's believed she may have been an escort. Her son told investigators she worked in Manhattan for an unknown man.

An investigation is ongoing.