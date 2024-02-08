38-year-old woman found dead in SoHo hotel room, bloody iron near head: Police sources

A woman was found dead inside a Manhattan hotel room, with a bloody iron found near her head, according to police sources.

The 38-year-old victim was found around 10:30 a.m. at the SoHo 54 hotel on Watts Street between Sixth Avenue and Varick Street, police said. She was found lying on the floor, underneath a blanket inside the 11th-floor room.

The woman pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner was working to determine a cause of death, according to police.

Other guests who were staying next to the room where the woman's body was found said they heard hotel staff pounding on the door in the morning, but didn't suspect anything violent had occurred. They were not in the room Thursday night, however.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the death may have been a homicide. Police sources said an iron covered in blood was found near the woman's head.

An investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not yet been released.