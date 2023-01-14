Suspect in 4th of July NYC Deli Shooting Busted in Georgia: Cops

A second man allegedly behind a double murder over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Brooklyn has been arrested by authorities out of state.

Officials in Georgia said Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, was picked up Thursday on a murder charge in connection to a deadly deli shooting in East New York in the middle of the summer.

Vaughns was busted by a team of investigators from the NYPD, Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Marshals Service, after setting up surveillance at a residence that had previously been connected to the wanted fugitive, authorities said in an online post.

The 22-year-old was arrested for the deaths of Sulaiman Odunsa, 21, and Amir Green, 23, two Brooklyn men gunned down at a deli around 11:30 p.m. on July 4. Police previously arrested 19-year-old Malachi Kirkland, also on murder charges.

Attorney information for either suspect was not immediately known.

Odunsa and Green were killed amid a wave of gun violence throughout the borough. They died in a weekend where a total of 21 people were shot, three of whom were killed.