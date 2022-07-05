13 Shot, 3 Dead in Overnight Wave of NYC Holiday Violence

Another wave of holiday weekend violence struck New York City overnight, with 13 people shot and three killed in a half-dozen incidents across the city spanning just a few hours.

After a terrible start to the year, the city's gun problem has improved, and shooting incidents for the first half of 2022 were actually down 12% versus 2021. But abrupt spasms of violence, particularly over weekends, still plague the five boroughs.

The first fatal shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Monday at a deli in East New York. The circumstances of the dispute are not yet clear, but two men, 21 and 23, are dead, and a third, 18, is in critical condition at Brookdale. A suspect is in custody.

At almost the same moment, in the Bronx, three people were shot on Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section. A 62-year-old man is dead, and two other men, 23 and 26, are stable at St. Barnabas.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But those were only the fatal incidents; there were four others between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., in Rochdale Village (four shot in the feet at a barbecue), Fordham (man shot in the torso), Norwood (man shot in shoulder) and Morrisania (man shot in chest).

The overnight shootings in New York City follow the Illinois July 4th parade shooting that took six lives, as well as a shooting at a Philadelphia July 4th event that left two cops wounded and sent people scrambling for cover.