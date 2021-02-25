Suspect Arrested After Shoving Woman Off Subway Platform in Bronx Station: Police

The NYPD said they arrested a woman who is accused of shoving a 54-year-old woman at 174th street 2 and 5 station in the Bronx in a seemingly random attack.

The incident occurred before 8 a.m. on Feb. 9. The victim was standing on the subway platform when Luz Sanchez pushed her onto the tracks, according to police.

The victim, Rosa Galeas Florencio, didn't touch the electrified third rail but did suffer cuts and bruises along with other minor injuries. She got herself off the tracks before the next train came with the help of a man, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Florencio said she was just standing there and the attack was unprovoked.



Recalling the terrifying moment after she fell down, she told Telemundo 48, "I yelled for help because I saw the next train was coming soon. I was panicked and terrified that the train was going to run over me," she told Telemundo 47, recalling the terrifying moment after she fell.

Sanchez was finally nabbed on Thursday in the Bronx. The 29-year-old Manhattan resident was charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter and attempted reckless endangerment. Attorney information for Sanchez was not immediately available.

There have been a handful of similar incidents in recent weeks, including back in January when a naked man pushed a man onto the tracks in Harlem. He survived but his attacker was killed after jumping down to the tracks and getting electrocuted by the third rail.

Also in January, a woman was shoved into a moving train at 59th street. More recently, a teenager was punched in the face on Feb. 19 after waking up a sleeping subway passenger who was on drugs. And there have been other incidents involving shoves and stabbings.