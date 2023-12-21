Queens

Sunnyside apartment building inferno caused by illegal torch, FDNY says

14 suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the fire took nearly 200 FDNY personnel to contain

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone's illegal use of a torch is to blame for the five-alarm fire that ravaged part of a Queens apartment building Wednesday afternoon, injuring more than a dozen people, fire officials said Thursday.

Reports of the fire on 47th Avenue came in around noon Wednesday. The fire was reported on the sixth floor of the building and escalated to five alarms within two hours, prompting area road closures. It was declared under control by late afternoon. Only apartments on the top three floors were impacted by the inferno.

Fourteen people, including firefighters and two NYPD members, were hurt, though the FDNY said none of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening. The FDNY said at least 40 people were displaced by the flames.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

QueensFDNYfiresunnyside
