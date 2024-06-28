NYC Pride

Subway station renamed Christopher Street – Stonewall Station by MTA as historic visitor center opens next door

NBC Universal, Inc.

The subway station near the historic Stonewall Inn has been renamed in honor of the location's importance to the LGBTQ+ rights movement and in support of Pride, the MTA announced Friday.

The station, formerly known as Christopher St - Sheridan Sq, will now be called Christopher Street - Stonewall Station.

MTA was able to make the change after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on the name change.

The station is adjacent to the Stonewall Inn and the new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

The station serves the no. 1 train.

MTA
This article tagged under:

NYC PrideMTA
