Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar

Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway.

The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M lines, when a stranger approached and shoved the individual to the trackbed, police say. It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the shove. The victim was treated at the scene and was not hit by a train. Physically, the person is expected to be OK.

Police say the suspect was described as being about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and black vest as he ran east on Myrtle Avenue. It didn't appear service was immediately impacted heavily.

Friday's shove comes just a day after two other subway attacks -- one involving a kitchen knife and another involving a samurai sword -- amid an uptick in violence that has seen five people killed in the transit system in the last few weeks.

Earlier this week, a 48-year-old Queens man died after falling to the tracks in Jackson Heights amid an argument over a dropped cellphone with another straphanger, authorities have said. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in that case.

That death marked the ninth in the subway system in 2022 and the fifth in two weeks.

Mayor Eric Adams has sought to assure New Yorkers the system, which buckled under the pandemic, along with much else in the five boroughs, is safe. He is expected to address transit crime among a number of other factors at a weekend "Crime Summit" at Gracie Mansion. Roughly 40 people are expected to attend.