Street Closures for NYC Pride: What You Need to Know

A number of pride events such as PrideFest and the NYC Pride March will take place on Sunday, June 26.

PrideFest is going into its 28th year with their annual LGBTQIA+ street fair. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. in Greenwich Village with entertainers, food and activities for a day of fun.

The NYC Pride March will begin at noon from 25th Street and 5th Avenue. The march plans to pass the Stonewall National Monument as well as the NYC Aids Memorial.

Both events are free to the public.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Commuters should plan ahead for Sunday. The following streets will be closed for the parade:

PrideFest

4 th Avenue between East 14 th Street and Astor Place

Avenue between East 14 Street and Astor Place East 13 th Street between Broadway and 3 rd Avenue

Street between Broadway and 3 Avenue East 12 th Street between Broadway and 3 rd Avenue

Street between Broadway and 3 Avenue East 11 th Street between 4 th Avenue and 3 rd Avenue

Street between 4 Avenue and 3 Avenue East 10 th Street between Broadway and 3 rd Avenue

Street between Broadway and 3 Avenue East 9 th Street between Broadway and 3 rd Avenue

Street between Broadway and 3 Avenue East 8 th Street between Broadway and 3 rd Avenue

Street between Broadway and 3 Avenue Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3 rd Avenue

Avenue Lafayette Street between East 9th Street /Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

*The festival can be accessed from all side-streets within the event area.*

PRIDEFEST IS BACK‼️ PrideFest is our annual LGBTQIA+ street festival that combines exhibitors, performers & activities for a day of fun and celebration in the name of equality - free to all ages. Here's some info on where things will be happening, we can't wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/ODL0Bx4VZe — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) June 21, 2022

NYC Pride March

Formation:

5 th Avenue between 33 rd Street and 25 th Street

Avenue between 33 Street and 25 Street West/East 33 rd Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West/East 32 nd Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West/East 31 st Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West/East 30 th Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West/East 29 th Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West/East 28 th Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West /East 27 th Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West/East 26 th Street between 6 th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and Madison Avenue West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5 th Avenue between 25 th Street and 8 th Street

Avenue between 25 Street and 8 Street West 8 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 6 th Avenue

Street between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue Greenwich Avenue between 6 th Avenue and Christopher Street

Avenue and Christopher Street Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7 th Avenue South

Avenue South 7 th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue

Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7 th Avenue between 15 th Street and 19 th Street

Avenue between 15 Street and 19 Street 16 th Street between 8 th Avenue and 6 th Avenue

Street between 8 Avenue and 6 Avenue 17 th Street between 9 th Avenue and 6 th Avenue

Street between 9 Avenue and 6 Avenue 18 th Street between 8 th Avenue and 6 th Avenue

Street between 8 Avenue and 6 Avenue 19 th Street between 9 th Avenue and 7 th Avenue

Street between 9 Avenue and 7 Avenue Christopher Street between West Street and 7 th Avenue South

Avenue South Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

Announcing the full NYC Pride 2022 March Route!

The NYC Pride March kicks off at noon on June 26th.#NYCPride2022 #UnapologeticallyUs pic.twitter.com/hoTAZostRm — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) June 14, 2022

More information for the events can be found on the NYC Pride site.