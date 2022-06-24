street closures

Street Closures for NYC Pride: What You Need to Know

There will be several street closures in Manhattan on June 26.

By Leanna Wells

A number of pride events such as PrideFest and the NYC Pride March will take place on Sunday, June 26.

PrideFest is going into its 28th year with their annual LGBTQIA+ street fair. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. in Greenwich Village with entertainers, food and activities for a day of fun.

The NYC Pride March will begin at noon from 25th Street and 5th Avenue. The march plans to pass the Stonewall National Monument as well as the NYC Aids Memorial.

Both events are free to the public.

Commuters should plan ahead for Sunday. The following streets will be closed for the parade:

PrideFest

  • 4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place
  • East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue 
  • East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
  • East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
  • Lafayette Street between East 9th Street /Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

*The festival can be accessed from all side-streets within the event area.*

NYC Pride March

Formation:

  • 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
  • West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue 
  • West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue 
  • West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue 
  • West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue 
  • West /East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue  

Route

  • 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
  • West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
  • Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
  • 7th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue
  • 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal

  • 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
  • 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 7thAvenue
  • Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South 
  • Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

More information for the events can be found on the NYC Pride site.

