Ultimate Guide to Pride Month Events in the Tri-State Area

The LQBTQIA+ community and its allies are celebrating Pride Month across the tri-state area.

Pride Month takes place in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a touchstone event in LGBTQ history that laid the foundation for Pride. The month aims to inspire, educate, commemorate, celebrate and recognize the impact that LGBTQIA+ has had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

While many are familiar with the annual NYC Pride March -- this year's march will take place on June 26 starting from 25th Street and 5th Avenue at 12 p.m. -- there are many other events lined up to add to the celebration.

Pride Month kicks off in New York City as the Pride flag was raised over the historic Stonewall National Monument.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A brunch is scheduled for this Sunday (June 19) at 12 p.m. The culinary experience is set to feature a curation of Juneteenth food stories from black LGBTQIA+ chefs. For more information, click here.

A Garden Party is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) at 6 p.m. at pier 84. The event will include performances by Paula Cole, Sophie B. Hawkins, and more to be announced. Included will also be food, drinks, entertainment, and Hudson River views. Tickets must be purchased for entry.

On June 23, there will be a conference focusing on activism and issues impacting the community.

Additionally, following years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic, the long-awaited fully in-person Pride Island experience is scheduled to take place this year -- at a new location.

The three-day music festival, part of NYC Pride, will fill Governors Island from June 24 to 26.

NYC Pride Events

Here are some events scheduled to take place on June 24:

Additional events are scheduled for June 25:

Meanwhile, on June 26, the day of the annual NYC Pride March, the following events will also take place:

The last day of events will be on June 27 where there will be an event called Broadway Sings which partnered with NYC Pride to present the concert event of the year, honoring pop icon and LGBTQIA+ ally, Taylor Swift.

Additionally, at 5 a.m. there will also be Tribal Fever Afterhours event.

New Jersey

For those in New Jersey here are some Pride parades and events to check out:

Princeton Pride Parade on June 18, the parade begins at the Princeton Municipal Building located at 400 Witherspoon Street.

Official Pride Bar Crawl on June 18, in Hoboken.

Cabaret of Pride on June 18, in West Orange.

MENAGE: PRIDE at The Golden Cicada on June 18 in Jersey City

Dating in Jersey City | Singles Event | Pride Celebration on June 21 on the rooftop at Six26

Concert with New Jersey Gay Men’s Chorus on June 25 at The Ocean County Library

Morris County Pride 2022 on June 25 which will include onstage performances, along with food, craft, merchandise vendors, and community groups.

Pride in the Park on June 26, at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank

Connecticut

For those in Connecticut here are some events in the area:

Hamden Pride Festival on June 18

Let's Go Birding Together! A Pride Month Birding Celebration on June 18 in Greenwich

Pride Paint Night on June 21 at Niantic Public House and Brewery in East Lyme

Mental Health in the LGBTQ+ Community on June 23 at Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford

West Hartford Pride Fest on June 25

Ellington Pride Parade & Celebration on June 25