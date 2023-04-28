Straphanger Survives Stomach Stabbing in Ice Pick Attack on NYC Train Platform

A man was hospitalized last week when an armed assailant approached him on a Brooklyn subway platform and stabbed him in the stomach with an ice pick, police said.

The 4 a.m. attack happened April 19 on the J train platform in East New York, according to the NYPD, who released a surveillance image of the suspect one week later.

They said the 38-year-old victim was standing next to another man on the northbound platform when the suspect, not yet identified by police, walked up to the pair and stabbed one of them in the stomach.

Police said the attacker followed the men for a short time before eventually fleeing by way of a northbound J train.

The victim managed to get himself to Interfaith Medical Center to be treated. His exact condition wasn't known.

Police believe the suspect is around 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. He was also carrying a white knapsack, police said.