Steam line ruptures in Midtown East leading to street closures, shelter-in-place orders

A steam line ruptured in Midtown East early Wednesday morning causing concerns for residents needing to shelter in place in their apartments and leading to a number of street closures.

The steam line issue occurred at East 52nd Street and 2nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

No one has been injured in the incident, which led to a large response from the FDNY.

Seven Con Edison customers have been impacted by the rupture.

🚨CLOSURES🚨

Due to Con Ed activity, the following street closures for vehicular and pedestrian traffic are as follows:

➡️Northbound 1st Avenue to Lexington Avenue from East 51st Street to East 54th Street

➡️Southbound 2nd Avenue between 53rd Street and 51st Street. pic.twitter.com/1IutTpbYLG — Chief of Transportation (@NYPDTransport) December 27, 2023

Some streets in the area are closed, including 1st Avenue to Lexington Avenue from 51st Street to 54th Street and 51st Street to 54th Street from 1st Avenue to Lexington Avenue.

NBC New York crews were instructed to wear masks due to a concern of possible asbestos in the air from the steam line rupture.

While emergency crews were evaluating the area, the FDNY said residents were being asked to shelter in place in their apartments.

Editor's note: The FDNY initially said residents were being evacuated from the area rather than sheltering in place.

NBC New York