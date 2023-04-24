Son Stabbed Trying to Stop Possible NYC Murder-Suicide; Mom Dies: Source

A 62-year-old woman died and her 41-year-old son was wounded after the latter tried to intervene in a possible murder-suicide attempt at the family's Staten Island home over the weekend, a senior law enforcement official says.

According to investigators, NYPD officers responding to a Blythe Place home in Richmondtown shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of an emotionally disturbed person found the woman in a bedroom. She had been stabbed two or three times and was pronounced dead at a hospital, the senior law enforcement official says.

Her son, who had injuries to his hands, told detectives he had heard his parents arguing in their bedroom and went to open their door, but found it locked. He eventually broke down the door and saw his mom bleeding on the floor, according to the NYPD. His father was sitting on the bed trying to stab himself in the chest with a knife, the son said.

According to the son, he wrestled the knife away from his father and ended up with cuts on his hands. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. The husband was undergoing surgery mid-morning Monday and authorities had not been able to speak with him, the senior law enforcement official says.

The investigation is ongoing.