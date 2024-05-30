BQE weekend shutdown to make traffic nightmare in Brooklyn

Looking to get from Brooklyn to Queens this weekend? Don't count on taking one of the main thoroughfares.

Part of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be closed for repairs for the entire weekend, according to the city's Department of Transportation, and it could lead to a traffic nightmare in downtown Brooklyn.

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, and it will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, the DOT said. That includes a full closure between the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp and the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp in the direction of Queens.

The repairs, which build on repair work conducted in October 2023 and April 2024, focus on new concrete and reinforcing steel bars being added at spans on the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court as part of near-term work critical to extending the structure’s lifespan. This weekend's round of repairs is expected to be the final one.

Here are the Queens-bound ramps that will be impacted by the closures:

"We are approaching the third and final phase of our interim repair work for 2024 on the BQE to preserve its lifespan and keep it in a state of good repair,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “As we did in October and April we will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work.”

3 rd Ave entrance Ramp

Ave entrance Ramp 6 th Ave entrance ramp

Ave entrance ramp Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp

Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp

Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp

See detour maps and get more information here.