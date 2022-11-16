Son Stabs 54-Year-Old Mom to Death After Argument in Deer Park Home

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death inside her Deer Park home.

Police say Gabriel Cabral visited his mother on Tuesday night. A source with knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York that he did not feel well and checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for a psychiatric evaluation. That same source says he left the hospital, went back to his mother’s home, got into an argument with her and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

A neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Charles says he heard her screaming. “The woman was yelling help, 'help.' I heard her say it several times," he said.

Police say they found Cabral’s 54-year-old mother covered in blood on the kitchen floor. The suspected weapon is a kitchen knife that was found under her arm.

While police say there is no history of 911 calls for domestic incidents at their home, neighbors told NBC New York they have heard yelling from the woman’s home before. Police say Cabral was arrested without incident and will be arraigned in Suffolk County District Court.