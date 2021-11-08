Some NYC Schools See Shortage of COVID Vaccine for Kids During City-Run Drive

What to Know Parents at a number of New York City public schools were in line very early Monday morning to give their newly-eligible children the COVID-19 shot.

However, a number of city schools apparently got more than they bargained for as News 4 New York was made aware of reports that some schools quickly ran out of shots during the first day of the city-run COVID vaccine drive for kids.

Sites like one in Boerum Hill in Brooklyn only received 50 doses Monday morning. It seems other locations also experienced a shortage.

Parents at a number of New York City public schools were in line very early Monday morning to give their newly-eligible children the COVID-19 shot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

However, a number of city schools apparently got more than they bargained for as News 4 New York was made aware of reports that some schools quickly ran out of shots during the first day of the city-run COVID vaccine drive for kids.

Dozens of parents walked their kids to school with the hopes they would be partially vaccinated against COVID-19 before lunchtime. As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was walked on to the playground at P.S. 261 parents applauded the health care workers. But those same cheers turned into concerns when the vaccine distributor ran out of vaccines in less than an hour.

The Department of Education has been making a big push this week to get all students age 5 and older an opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Sites like one in Boerum Hill in Brooklyn only received 50 doses Monday morning. It seems other locations also experienced a shortage.

New York City public schools kicked off a series of in-school vaccination drives Monday, creating pop-ups in more than 1,000 buildings that serve students aged 5 to 11 as part of a week-long effort to dose the newly eligible with Pfizer's shot.

That amounts to roughly 200 school sites a day between now and next Monday.

Mayor Bill De Blasio announced the planned school drive as yet another means of convenience for parents who find that to be the best option for their families. Kids who plan to take advantage of the in-school program, which runs through next Monday, need to have a parent or guardian with them to get vaccinated.

Verbal consent can also be provided by phone, though some schools may require in-person supervision on a case-by-case basis. Click here to find the consent form, list of school vaccine sites and when they open.

Parents can already take their kids to get the Pfizer shot at city-run vaccine sites, where their kids are eligible for $100 incentives, pharmacies and private providers. Appointments are recommended but not required. Walk-ins are accepted.

Nearly 17,000 New York City kids age 5 to 11 have gotten inoculated against COVID since the CDC recommended the lower-dose shots be administered to younger children last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.