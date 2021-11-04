NYC Kids Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Before In-School Drives Begin Next Week

What to Know New York and New Jersey said they're prepared to deliver Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to more than 2.2 million kids aged 5-11 as CDC gave final clearance

Shots were being administered Wednesday after millions of shots made by Pfizer have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies

New York has pre-ordered more than 380,000 doses that could be ready within 24 hours, Gov. Kathy Hochul previously said. New Jersey ordered more than 203,000 doses, according to state health officials

New York City-run vaccine sites will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 5 through 11 on Thursday, giving those kids more than plenty of time to be fully protected before Christmas -- and get some protection before Thanksgiving.

Children in the youngest age group yet began receiving shots in arms as soon the CDC gave final clearance for the lower-dose shots to be administered and starting next week, every public school where those kids attend will have a dedicated vaccination day for the newly eligible students. Mayor Bill de Blasio said that amounts to about 1,070 school vaccination sites over the course of the week and about 200 school sites daily.

It doesn't matter if parents choose to get the shot at school next week, at city-run sites on Thursday, or if they feel more comfortable with their pediatrician, de Blasio said. All that matters is that parents or guardians give verbal or written consent and be present when children get inoculated.

Verbal consent can also be provided by phone, he added.

"All choices are good choices, but we want to make it available and easy for parents who prefer just to go to their local school building," the mayor said Wednesday.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, which also began accepting appointments for kids early Wednesday. The state of New York had pre-ordered more than 380,000 doses and some were given out Wednesday at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore.

Twin sisters Jamie and Ryann Franceschini, 11, shared a lot of things growing up and they also shared the experience of being one of the first kids in NYC to get the vaccine. The best part about the shot? Ryann said, "I finally get to see my friends inside my house instead of just playing outside."

For the Etchalanu family, it was pretty easy to convince 9-year-old Kenechi, 7-year-old Amechi and 5-year-old Chizara to get vaccinated. Their mom and dad said it wasn't a big deal.

"My parents told me it doesn't hurt any more than a flu shot," the eldest sibling said.

As a slew of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds raced to schedule appointments on the state website, though, many encountered a critical problem: A message saying their children weren't yet eligible to receive vaccines and to check back later.

Officials later explained that while the CDC did approve emergency use of Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine for the youngest kids, the agency had yet to deliver guidance that accompanied previous age and risk groups. Providers who do have the proper dosage now are legally permitted to begin administering doses, but some appeared to be awaiting a letter from the state health department with further instruction.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, saying the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 pediatric doses is a "giant step forward" out of the pandemic.

Pediatricians say they have been overwhelmed with calls for appointments. Uptown Pediatrics in Manhattan sent families a letter on Wednesday, explaining that they have not received the doses yet.

“We do NOT yet have the vaccine in our office. We placed an order last week and are awaiting confirmation about when the vaccine will be delivered. We will NOT schedule appointments until we have it," the letter read.

Major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens said they will have appointments starting this weekend.

"There’s no wrong door here. We just wanna get as many kids vaccinated as quickly as we can," NYC Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said.

That letter could arrive as early as later Wednesday. Meanwhile, the New York State COVID Task Force met after Wednesday's hearing and did agree with the CDC's decision -- so no legal hurdles remain, only administrative and logistical ones.

In a statement later Wednesday, a health department spokesperson told News 4, "New York State will waste no time in helping get shots administered to children ages 5-11 through all available channels so that New York parents and guardians can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Providers can start administering pediatric doses for 5-11 year-olds today, as long as they have pediatric doses on hand and are administering the vaccines according to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization and the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine provider agreement."

Over in New Jersey, a drive-through vaccine site in Kearny began giving out some of the 203,000 pre-ordered doses. The vaccination event was supposed to get started at 3 p.m. Wednesday but organizers pushed up the time to 1 p.m. due to high demand.

Parents across the state, however, are still awaiting a more cohesive timeline as to when the Garden State's more than 230 state-run sites will begin administering COVID vaccine doses to their kids.

Yesterday’s recommendation by @CDCgov to enable the administration of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 - 11 is an important step forward in ensuring that as many people as possible get vaccinated against COVID-19. New Jersey children are eligible effectively immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZIAwAc1nf6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 3, 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy did tweet a message noting that kids aged 5 to 11 were eligible for vaccination effective immediately and urged New Jersey parents to get started.

For weeks, both states have been preparing for the vaccine's approval in the youngest age group yet. Hochul said Tuesday that more guidance was forthcoming and urged parents to reach out to their pediatricians to prepare and schedule shots.

Ultimately, officials had said they expected a significant crush of parents seeking vaccinations for kids age 5-11, so some of the Day 1 headaches are to be expected. Those should be cleared up within a day or so, if past experience is a guide.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

