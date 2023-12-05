Shot fired during attempted robbery outside JG Melon on Upper East Side: Police

Two thieves went up to a customer outside one of New York City's best-known burger spots and tried to take the man's watch off his wrist before one of the robbers fired a shot, according to police.

In a stunning mid-day attack at JG Melon's on the Upper East Side, the victim — a man visiting from out of state — was approached by two men as he waited for a table around 3 p.m.

"Two guys just walked up to me, in broad daylight, and put their hand on my wrist to try and grab my watch and proceeded to wave a gun around," the victim, who did not wish to be identified, told NBC New York over the phone.

At some point during the altercation, the gun fired, sending people scrambling.

"We made a run for it and we heard a shot get fired. No one was hit, so we are all OK. It was a crazy incident to happen during the day on the Upper East Side," said the victim, who took shelter inside the restaurant with other customers.

"The team work. They’re a really special group. They care about each other. They care about the customers," said JG Melon owner Jaine O'Neill, who was not surprised to hear how her staff reacted, was still stunned by the broad daylight attack in the quiet neighborhood.

"Fortunately I put in a lot of extra cameras last week, extra surveillance cameras. They were installed last week. So we got some really good footage," O'Neill said.

Ultimately, the would-be robbers did not get the victim's watch and took off on a scooter. The victim was not hurt.

Police are looking to put out photos of the attackers. An investigation is ongoing.