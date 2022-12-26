Service Changes on E and M Subway Lines Until Dec. 31 as Electrical Repairs Kick Off

The MTA's planned electrical upgrade repairs kicking off Monday is disrupting service on two subway lines between Manhattan and Queens until the end of the year.

From Monday morning until 5 a.m. on Saturday, E trains are going to be rerouted to the F line between Jackson Heights and Washington Square.

Meanwhile on the M line, service is being suspended between Delancey Street - Essex Street on the Lower East Side and Forest Hills.

Earlier this month, MTA announced a 24/7 service outage on the E and M lines along the 53 St tunnel to perform maintenance and signal upgrades over five consecutive days in an effort to improve service reliability and infrastructure resiliency.

