Commuter Alert

Service Changes on E and M Subway Lines Until Dec. 31 as Electrical Repairs Kick Off

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MTA's planned electrical upgrade repairs kicking off Monday is disrupting service on two subway lines between Manhattan and Queens until the end of the year.

From Monday morning until 5 a.m. on Saturday, E trains are going to be rerouted to the F line between Jackson Heights and Washington Square.

Meanwhile on the M line, service is being suspended between Delancey Street - Essex Street on the Lower East Side and Forest Hills.

Earlier this month, MTA announced a 24/7 service outage on the E and M lines along the 53 St tunnel to perform maintenance and signal upgrades over five consecutive days in an effort to improve service reliability and infrastructure resiliency. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Get real-time commuter updates here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Commuter AlertNew YorkManhattanQueensMTA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us