New York man dies after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer in Connecticut

A man has died after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in West Hartford on Monday morning.

State police said 30-year-old Tamek Skinner, of New York, was on I-84 East near exit 44 around 1:30 a.m. when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

According to state police, the two vehicles remained stuck together in the right shoulder after the crash.

Skinner was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

At one point, the highway was closed at exit 43. The exit 43 on-ramp and the exit 42 on-ramp were also briefly closed. The entire highway has since fully reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper DeMaio #346 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.