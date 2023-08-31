Runner killed, 2 brothers hurt after car plows into pedestrians on Long Island: Police

A 22-year-old runner was killed and her two brothers were injured after a minivan plowed into the siblings on the side of a Long Island road, according to police.

The three runners, Ilona Kaydanov, Dennis Kaydanov and Joseph Kaydanov, were out for a run just after 8 a.m. Thursday on Harned Road in Commack, Suffolk County police said. The trio was going single file on the northbound shoulder of the road near Donna Court when they were struck by the minivan.

Ilona Kaydanov was rushed to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she died. Her younger brothers Dennis, 20, and Joseph, 13, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the 2022 Chrysler Voyager, 44-year-old Francis Floyd, was not injured, nor were her two adult passengers, a 44-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man.

It was not immediately clear what led up to or caused Floyd to strike the runners, though the van was impounded for a safety check, Suffolk police said. It was not immediately clear if Floyd would face charges.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Suffolk County detectives at 631-854-8452.