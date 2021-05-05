road rage

Road Rage Leads to Stray Butt Shooting, Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

A Bronx man is under arrest for a February episode of road rage that left a random pedestrian with a gunshot wound to their backside.

The NYPD said Wednesday morning they arrested Carlyle Herring, 42, of the Bronx on an attempted murder charge related to the Feb. 16 Lower East Side confrontation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Just before noon that Tuesday, police said, a BMW driver was turning onto Clinton Street when the driver nearly struck a pedestrian. That touched off a verbal dispute, and after the driver got out of his car and the dispute intensified, the pedestrian pulled a gun and began firing.

News

subway crime 1 hour ago

‘Get Off My Train:' Woman Deals Woman Head Blow in Possible Subway Hate Crime

Bronx 1 hour ago

12 Hurt, 3 Critically, in Fast-Moving NYC Apartment Blaze

The driver got back in his car and fled -- but a 75-year-old woman who just happened to be walking nearby was struck by a stay bullet in the buttocks. She was taken to a hospital and treated.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

road rageManhattanlower east side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us