75-Year-Old Woman Takes Stray Bullet to Butt in Lower East Side Traffic Fight

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition

Police are looking for a man who allegedly fired a gun at a driver who nearly hit him as he tried to cross a street on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The suspect missed his target and left a 75-year-old woman with a bullet in the buttocks.

Authorities say the suspect was trying to cross Clinton Street, near Delancey Street, from east to west around noon Tuesday when a black BMW sedan made a right turn onto Clinton Street and almost hit him. The man and driver started arguing. The driver got out of his vehicle and the suspect pulled out a gun.

The driver wasn't hit; he got back in his BMW and drove off. A 75-year-old woman who happened to be on the street nearby took a stray bullet to the buttocks. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect captured shortly before the shooting (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

