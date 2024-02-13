Remote NYC school during snow storm: NBC New York wants to hear from you

New York City public schools are remote Tuesday due to a winter storm that is expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow on the five boroughs.

The city had for all intents and purposes "done away" with snow days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced more innovative and technology-dependent learning.

However, the city hadn't moved fully remote for a snow day until now. Tuesday's remote instruction is a sudden test of asynchronous learning for the nation's largest public school district. And it started with some issues.

We are currently experiencing issues with services that require IBM authentication to login. ⁰⁰We are actively working with IBM to resolve. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) February 13, 2024

NBC New York wants to hear from parents and legal guardians on how the experience goes for both children and adults.