Man Accused of Trying to Murder Woman in Spine-Cracking Subway Push: Cops

A 39-year-old Queens man has been arrested on attempted murder and assault charges for allegedly shoving a 35-year-old woman into a subway in Manhattan without provocation, leaving her critically injured, authorities say.

Police said Tuesday that Kamal Semrade had been arrested earlier in the morning. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney, nor was it clear if the NYPD was familiar with his name.

The victim did not know his name, according to the NYPD. Cops say it was an apparently wordless, random attack by a stranger at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station on Sunday.

According to the NYPD, Semrade allegedly came up from behind the woman and shoved her head into an E train, which was preparing to depart the station. She fell backward onto the platform and was taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations to her head as well as a diagnosed spinal fracture, officials say.

There was no immediate update from police or the hospital on the woman's condition Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her staggering medical bills, which the organizer says already top six digits, raised nearly $8,000 of its $200,000 goal on Day 1.

The page describes the woman as a "source of joy as a friend, colleague and human being. She's artistic, lighthearted, witty, and above all, someone we consider family," it says.

Friends and family were initially told the prognosis was poor as far as her ability to regain movement below her neck, but they say she's already proving the doubters wrong. Still, she has a long road to recovery ahead.

The MTA said it was pleased by the swift arrest.

"The NYPD acted quickly, using pictures from MTA cameras, to arrest a suspect and start delivering justice to the victim, who is in our thoughts at this terrible time," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. "It’s now up to prosecutors to pursue maximum consequences available under the law."