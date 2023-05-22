Stranger Breaks Woman's Spine in Subway Shove: Cops

Police are looking for a man who randomly shoved a 35-year-old woman into a train at a Manhattan subway station with no provocation at all, leaving her with severe spinal and other injuries, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the woman was walking on the southbound platform at the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street station in Manhattan around 6 a.m. Sunday when a stranger approached from behind and pushed her head into a stationary E train, which had been was running on the F line due to planned weekend work.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged, or if the victim even saw her attacker. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition with lacerations to her head and a diagnosed spinal fracture, among other issues, officials say.

The woman didn't fall on the subway tracks but did fall backward onto the platform, where she endured some of the head injuries. The attacker ran from the scene, heading toward the Second Avenue exit, police say.

They released a surveillance photo of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.