Sex predator in blue MTA hat abducts 9-year-old from NYC store, police say

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly briefly kidnapped a 9-year-old girl in Queens, sexually abused her and dropped her back at the same location where he found her, officials say.

According to investigators, the girl was near 213th Street and Jamaica Avenue -- PIX11 reports she was in a supermarket with her grandmother -- around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when a strange man led her outside.

Authorities say he led her into his vehicle, described as a four-door Honda Civic sedan, and drove off. He allegedly forced her to perform a lewd act in the car and dropped her off before driving away again in the same car.

Emergency personnel took the girl to a hospital.

The suspect is described as being heavyset with clear glasses. He was wearing a blue MTA hat, a pink shirt and jeans at the time of the attack. Authorities released a surveillance image of him (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.