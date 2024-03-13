8-year-old killed, another boy injured after struck by vehicle in Queens: Police

An 8-year-old boy was killed and another young child was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle at a Queens intersection, police said.

The two children were hit around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday while they were crossing the street at the intersection of 100th Street and 31st Avenue in East Elmhurst, according to a law enforcement source. A 2005 black Nissan Titan pickup truck was making a left turn onto 100th Street when it struck the two boys, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old.

The younger boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older boy was taken to New York-Presbyterian with minor injuries and is expected to survive.

New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents the area, said in a post on X that the two boys were brothers.

Making sure pedestrian safety is in this budget just became that much more personal. — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) March 13, 2024

The pair were crossing the street with a 37-year-old woman, who was not hurt, a law enforcement source told NBC New York. It was not clear if the boys were related to the woman.

The 52-year-old driver of the truck stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.