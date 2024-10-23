New Jersey

Police searching for driver after woman killed in hit-and-run in Millville, NJ

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman was struck in a hit-and-run and found hours later in Cumberland County early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, members of the Millville Police Department responded to the area of Glenside Road for a report of a person who had apparently been struck by a vehicle, the Cumberland County prosecutor's office said.

The victim was identified as Caroline Bump, 21, of Mallard Street in Millville, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Review of surveillance video in the neighborhood showed that the incident occurred at approximately 11:11 p.m. the evening prior on October 21, but Bump’s body was not discovered until hours later by a passing motorist, officials said.

Investigators are attempting to locate a 2003 silver Infiniti G35 bearing New Jersey registration E41RLB. Police believe there is damage to the driver’s side headlight, windshield and front bumper.

Video screenshot of actual vehicle of interest
Photograph of 2003 Silver Infinity G35 Model

Investigators are also interested in speaking with Breanna Rowley, 22, of Delmar Avenue in Vineland, but have not specified what her involvement with the incident is.

Breanna Rowley

At this time there is no further information from police on this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, the location of this vehicle and/or the whereabouts of Breanna Rowley can contact Detective Christopher Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-579-1431. Tips can be submitted anonymously at CCPO.TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

