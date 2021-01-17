New Jersey

Police Ready for Protesters, But Trenton Remains Quiet

State employees have been ordered by the New Jersey governor to work remotely on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

What to Know

  • New Jersey’s statehouse remained quiet Sunday even as officials in all 50 states said they were preparing for the possibility of violence
  • Authorities closed the road leading to the golden-domed building that houses legislative and other state offices
  • Gov. Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated

New Jersey’s statehouse remained quiet Sunday even as officials in all 50 states said they were preparing for the possibility of violence after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities closed the road leading to the golden-domed building that houses legislative and other state offices. The building, which is one of the oldest statehouses in America, dating in part to the 1700′s, had already been barricaded because it’s under renovation.

“There’s more skateboarders than protesters. So that is really good,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora on Sunday.

News

NYPD 5 hours ago

9 Arrested at Brooklyn Protest Calling for Firing of NYPD Cop Who Drew Gun

Inauguration Day 8 hours ago

Conn. Woman Arrested at Inauguration Checkpoint in D.C. Said She Was Cabinet Member: Police

He said local and state authorities were working with the FBI, and that there were no specific threats, echoing what Gov. Phil Murphy had said earlier.

“So it was the unknown,” Gusciora said. “You can’t take any chances.”

There were few signs of uniformed police, too, which Gusciora said was by design.

“We don’t want to cause any friction, and if there were protesters, usually they become agitated both ways ... but be advised there’s all levels of police.”

Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

He cited general concerns over what happened at the Capitol, when a mob carrying flags in support of President Donald Trump stormed the building. The violence resulted in five deaths and the impeachment of Trump on a charge that he incited the rioters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyTrenton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us