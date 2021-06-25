Police Make Arrest in NYC Sidewalk Shooting Where Kids Dove for Cover

The man wanted for chasing down a 24-year-old and shooting him several times mere inches from two children on a Bronx sidewalk has been arrested, a police sources said Friday.

A weeklong manhunt for the gunman started back on July 18 when the NYPD released video of the shooting in broad daylight from the previous day. A law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case told News 4 a person of interest had been arrested in Manhattan.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Michael Lopez, 27, was arrested on a number of charges relating to the violent shooting last Thursday, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment, two NYPD officials said. The sources say Lopez has a history of previous violent crime and is connected to the "Make It Happen Boyz" gang.

The children — a 13- and 5-year-old sister and brother who were just steps away from their home — somehow avoided being shot as the gunman opened fire on his intended target, a gang member, according to police. The target scrambled to escape the gunfire, falling on top of the kids as the hitman fired off a dozen rounds.

The victim was struck in the leg and back and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He's expected to survive. Amazingly, the two children were not struck by any of the bullets, and were physically unharmed. But their parents say the harrowing ordeal has taken a psychological toll.

"My kids are traumatized, whenever they hear a noise outside they start shaking and get really nervous," the father of the children said in Spanish while speaking to reporter's in the lobby of the family's apartment building, across the street from the bodega.

The 13-year-old girl had taken her younger brother to buy candy at the store when the chaos erupted. Their mother said they don't know the shooter or the victim.

wo young children, a brother and sister, were caught in the gunfire as a hitman fired off a dozen rounds at a gang member in broad daylight. Fortunately, neither child was struck. NBC New York's Myles Miller reports.

"The kids were not with those people. The kids were just in the bodega buying something," the mother said.

What can be seen on the video is the older sister trying to protect her little brother, shielding him from the danger.

"I'm not sure what it takes to get the key to the city, but I nominate her," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison. "But I will say this, I'm very optimistic ... we do have some good leads."