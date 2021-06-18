Gunman Chases Down Family on Bronx Sidewalk, Shoots Father Inches From Kids: Cops

Terrifying video released Friday by the NYPD shows the moment an armed suspect chases down a father of two and shoots him several times, barely missing the children diving for safety just inches away.

Police in the borough are on the hunt for the gunman as well as a second man who helped the shooter get away on a scooter.

The department tweeted out video of the Thursday shooting when the suspect opened fire inches away from the two children. The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. in front of 1551 Sheridan Avenue.

The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, somehow avoided being shot as the gunman opened fire on his intended target, the 24-year-old father, according to police.

The victim was struck in the leg and back and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He's expected to survive.

Also on video, police identified the driver of a scooter who allegedly picked up the gunman and drove off northbound on Sheridan Avenue.