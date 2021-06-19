New Photo of Person of Interest Wanted in NYC Sidewalk Shooting That Nearly Struck Children

The NYPD released a new photo of a person of interest wanted in connection to Thursday's brazen daytime shooting on a Bronx sidewalk, nearly missing two young children appearing to flee for safety.

Terrifying video tweeted by the department shows the moment an armed suspect chases down a 24-year-old man and shoots him several times. Police in the borough were still looking for the gunman on Saturday, as well as a second man who helped the shooter get away on a scooter.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. in front of 1551 Sheridan Avenue.

NYC: Please take a look at this updated image — he’s wanted in connection to this recent shooting in the @NYPD44Pct. https://t.co/RmlGAzolHd pic.twitter.com/dd5wTnEuWX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2021

The children — a 10- and 5-year-old sister and brother who were just steps away from their home — somehow avoided being shot as the gunman opened fire on his intended target, the 24-year-old gang member, according to police. The target scrambled to escape the gunfire, falling on top of the kids as the hitman fired off a dozen rounds.

"They'll shoot a anybody, at any time, in front of kids, during the day. This is what it's turned into," said NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison. "We need our police officers out here and we've got to make sure we deploy more cops, especially out here in the Bronx. We're seeing a lot of the violnce going back and forth."

The victim was struck in the leg and back and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He's expected to survive.

Also on video, police identified the driver of a scooter who allegedly drove the gunman down Sherman Avenue and then picked him up after the shooting, driving north.

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

An investigation is ongoing, and detectives spent much of Friday looking for additional pieces of evidence, as well as the gunman. Most people on the block where the shooting took place were not interested in talking with police or even with NBC New York, due to a pervasive culture of fear that those who talk will be the next to be shot.

NYPD data shows that shooting incidents are up more than 64 percent over the last year, with 634 shootings in the city as of Sunday.