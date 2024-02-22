Times Square

Police looking for multiple people after teen stabbed in Times Square: Senior official

By NBC New York Staff

Peter Gerber

Police are searching for multiple people in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Times Square, according to a senior NYPD official at the scene.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, the senior official said. A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and a group of people took off.

The teen's condition was not immediately clear.

The senior police official said officers were looking for as many as eight people in connection with the stabbing. One person was stopped by cops and taken into custody across the street from where a group of men brawled with two NYPD officers in late January.

No other details were immediately available.

