Queens

FAA: Plane Lands Safely at LaGuardia Airport After ‘Security Incident'

FDNY vehicles responded to LaGuardia Airport following reports of an emergency landing

FDNY vehicles responded to LaGuardia Airport following reports of an emergency landing.

An emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport triggered a significant response from fire and police units Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Republic Airlines Flight 4817 landed safely at the Queens airport around 3 p.m. following a "security incident." All passengers made it safely off the plane, the agency said.

The plane made an emergency landing after passengers reported suspicious behavior from someone on board the flight, a Port Authority spokesperson told NBC New York. Additional details of the behavior were not immediately known.

There is "no indication" of any substantial threat to the plane, the spokesperson confirmed. The plane's pilot called in the emergency, preparing officials to respond immediately once the plane landed at the airport.

According to the FAA, Flight 4817 departed Indianapolis bound for LaGuardia.

No injuries were immediately reported by responding agencies.

