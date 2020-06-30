Washington Square Park

Paint-Filled Water Balloons Thrown at Washington Square Park Statues: Police

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: A view of the Washington Square Park Arch closed with barricades amid the coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic on April 19, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming almost 160,000 lives and infecting over 2.3 million people. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Two men were caught on camera throwing paint-filled water balloons at the iconic arch at Washington Square Park.

Splashes of red paint were seen on two statues of George Washington that have been a fixture at the Lower Manhattan park since the earlier 1900s. Police say the incident occurred early Monday morning.

The statues of the 1st U.S. President have been vandalized multiple times especially since the start of citywide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Protesters around the country have been calling for the removal of statues and symbols that celebrate the country's racist past.

Last week, someone wrote “slave owner” on a statue of Washington in Union Square Park, the NY Post reported.

City workers have already cleaned up the paint left on the statues, according to the outlet.

