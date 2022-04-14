Safety Agent Slashed While Thwarting ‘Intruder' Attack on NYC Elementary School Teacher: Mayor

An intruder who tried to attack a teacher at a public elementary school in the Bronx ended up slashing a "heroic" on-duty school safety agent who intervened and thwarted the attack, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday. One suspect is in custody.

The agent was taken to a hospital after the slashing at PS 69, Journey Prep School, on Thieriot Avenue around 7:40 a.m. The agent is expected to be OK.

Adams called the school violence "unacceptable" and said the suspect would be brought to justice.

Few other details were available on the slashing at PS 69, which serves more than 560 students in pre-K through fifth grade, along with special education students, according to the Department of Education website.

The violence comes less than a week after an honor student died and two other students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a high school in the same borough.

News 4 has reached out to the city's Department of Education for comment.