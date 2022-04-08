3 Wounded in Shooting Outside Bronx High School: Sources

Three teenage victims were wounded in a shooting outside a high school in the Bronx Friday afternoon, two senior NYPD officials said.

Reports of the shooting outside South Bronx High School came in around 1:45 p.m., where police discovered the three young victims.

The two officials with direct knowledge of the shooting said a male and two females, all high school ages, were shot. Each has been transported from the scene to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

The girl's injuries are considered life threatening, sources told NBC New York.

Police are hunting for a male gunman last seen wearing a grey sweat suit and black vest, according to the senior officials.

The investigation is ongoing.