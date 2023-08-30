Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Queens during apparent road rage incident: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot after what police described as some sort of road rage incident in Queens, according to preliminary details from the investigation.

The officer, who has been with the department for five years, was driving his vehicle when there was some sort of disagreement with a driver of a white minivan near Queens Boulevard and 70th Street in Maspeth around lunchtime Wednesday, officials said.

The two drivers got into an argument, and the officer's rear window got smashed, police said, though it wasn't immediately clear how it happened. A struggle over the officer's gun ensued, and the officer was shot in the leg, according to preliminary details.

It was not known if the firearm went off accidentally or if the other driver fired it.

Another person, who may have been the suspect's brother and police said was not in either vehicle at the time of the incident, ran up and got involved in the altercation. Both the driver and the other man were taken into police custody, with the driver taken away in an ambulance with a gunshot wound to his hand, police sources told NBC New York.

It was not known what charges the two people might be facing.

The unidentified officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was expected to recover, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.