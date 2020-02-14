NYPL Celebrates Valentine’s Day With List of ‘125 Books We Love’

What to Know In honor of Valentine's Day -- and in a continued celebration of 125th anniversary -- the New York Public Library unveiled the list of "125 Books we Love."

The NYPL has put together a list of 125 books (published in the last 125 years) loved by librarians in the NYPL system and the people in the library.

The list was revealed alongside the launch of the #LoveReading campaign to showcase what book made people love to read.

"The list highlights the unique roles public libraries play in connecting people to the books that spark a lifelong love of reading," the NYPL said.

"Somewhere on this list you will find books you've never read, but have always meant to, or have never even heard of. There are 125 chances here to change your own life, or to change someone else's, curated by the people from one of the finest libraries in the world," said author Neil Gaiman, whose work, American Gods, is included in the list.

Among other books found on the list are "1984" by George Orwell, "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow, "Ariel" by Sylvia Plath, "And Then There Were None" by Agatha Christie, "Beloved" by Toni Morrison, "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger, "The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes" by Langston Hughes, "The Handmaid's Tail" by Margaret Atwood, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling, "A House for Mr. Biswas" by V.S. Naipaul, "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

To see the complete list, click here.