Report Reveals Most-Googled Relationship Questions in Tri-State — and One Is a Real Heartbreaker

Love is in the air -- with the exception of New York and neighboring Connecticut.

Ahead of Valentine's Day -- the love-themed holiday -- CenturyLink published a survey that revealed the most-googled relationship question of each state and, lets just say, that the most popular question of these two states is a real heartbreaker.

"How to break up" is what most New Yorkers and Connecticuters googled. Although it is not the most romantic thing to look up, it was also the most commonly googled relationship-related question across 11 states, according to the report.

While some are looking at how to end a relationship, others are looking for advice on how to find love. Such is the case with the Garden State. New Jersey's top relationship question revolves around how to get dates -- one of five states (and the District of Columbia) to google this the most.

Smooching is also one of the most popular searches across the country, with five states eager to learn how to kiss, according to the report.

However, the second most popular relationship-related search across the country is "am I in love" since nine states seem to be looking for advice on this burning relationship question.

