Hungry for Love? 4 NY-Area Restaurants Named ‘Most Romantic’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Whether you're looking to celebrate Galentine's Day or Valentine's Day, New York City has some great restaurants that will be the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner date.

Four New York-area restaurants were named among OpenTable's "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America," and with many couples looking to find an intimate spot, the restaurant reservation service suggested booking in advance. The picks were voted on by OpenTable users, the company said.

One of the restaurants that made OpenTable's list is an upscale French spot called Daniel in the Upper East Side. By upscale, that means there's a dress code and jackets with elegant attire are required for men. No white Vans allowed.

Another upscale restaurant is next on the list. If you're in the mood for Greek, Estiatorio Milos in Midtown Manhattan offers a wide variety of seafood for the ocean lovers.

The restaurant also has another location in Hudson Yards.

Third on the list is La Grenouille, a French restaurant also located in Midtown. It has a fireplace that contributes to the romantic atmosphere.

Guests will also want to dress up for the special Valentine's Day date because jackets are also required here.

Last but not least, give some love to New Jersey. The Saddle River Inn in Saddle River bills itself as a "Romantic BYOB."

It's the most affordable option out of the four and the former sawmill and basket weaving factory offers a rustic atmosphere with a variety of dining options. From lamb to duck to seafood, lovers can have a picturesque dinner without breaking the bank.