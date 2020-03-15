Coronavirus

NYPD Will ‘Without a Doubt, Suffer’ Under Coronavirus Strain: Commissioner Shea

985402610
Getty Images

NYPD Commissioner Shea distributed a memo over the weekend suggesting the police department would "suffer" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News exclusively learned Sunday. 

Commissioner Dermot Shea sent a 4-page memo to the NYPD's 55,000 officers and civilian members telling them that starting Monday schedules will be staggered and non-essential civilian employees will work from home. In the memo, Shea said approximately 30 employees were already under a self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. 

Shea said "we will, without a doubt suffer," and warned that "many members may become ill."

He also told the department that personal protective equipment would be made available to those on the front lines. 

On Saturday, a school safety officer working at a Queens elementary school tested positive for COVID-19, sources familiar with the case told News 4. A city hall spokesperson and NYPD spokesperson both declined to comment. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus Outbreak 10 hours ago

NYC Schools Close Monday, NJ School Shutdown ‘Inevitable’

COVID-19 Mar 9

How Many in Tri-State Tested Positive for Coronavirus? See Latest Cases by the Numbers

A union official told News 4 the safety officer is believed to have contracted the virus from her husband who works as a taxi driver. 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNYPDCoronavirus OutbreakCommissioner Shea
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us