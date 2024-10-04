Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5?

"Saturday Night Live" is back with its 50th anniversary season and Episode 2 will air live on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Last week, Jean Smart was the host with musical guest Jelly Roll.
Who is hosting Episode 2 of SNL?
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the season's second episode on Saturday, Oct. 5 when it airs live at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Who is the musical guest on SNL this week?
Entertainment News
Coldplay, with lead singer Chris Martin, will be the musical guests on SNL this weekend.
The band just released its 10th studio album "Moon Music."
Who else is hosting this season?
Oct. 5 – Nate Bargatze / Coldplay
Oct. 12 – Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks
Oct. 19 – Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish
Nov. 2 – John Mulaney / Chappell Roan