Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5?

"Saturday Night Live" is back with its 50th anniversary season and Episode 2 will air live on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Last week, Jean Smart was the host with musical guest Jelly Roll.

Who is hosting Episode 2 of SNL?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the season's second episode on Saturday, Oct. 5 when it airs live at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Who is the musical guest on SNL this week?

Coldplay, with lead singer Chris Martin, will be the musical guests on SNL this weekend.

The band just released its 10th studio album "Moon Music."

When Coldplay considered a 2022 world tour, they knew they wanted to offset as much of the environmental impact of their stadium shows as possible. So they got creative. Telemundo correspondent Randy Serrano goes to Costa Rica for an inside look at a kinetic dance floor and other innovative ways Coldplay is reducing their impact.

Who else is hosting this season?

Oct. 5 – Nate Bargatze / Coldplay

Oct. 12 – Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks

Oct. 19 – Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish

Nov. 2 – John Mulaney / Chappell Roan