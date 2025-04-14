IRS: When is the 2025 tax deadline? Who can get a filing extension?

What to Know If you waited to the last minute to file your taxes, here's a friendly reminder: the deadline is Tuesday, April 15.

If you need more time to file, taxpayers can request an extension, however, they must do so by the April 15 deadline, according to the IRS website.

Some taxpayers get automatic extensions. Are you one of them?

While, most people meet their tax responsibilities by having their taxes deducted from their paychecks, pension payments, Social Security benefits or other governmental payments, others must pay-as-they-go, meaning that those who do not have their taxes withheld must make estimated tax payments quarterly.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the April 15 deadline also applies to self-employed individuals, retirees, investors, businesses and corporations who must make their first quarter estimated tax payments for tax year 2025.

Taxpayers who are self-employed or are part of the gig economy, like freelancers, are generally required to make estimated tax payments. This also applies to retirees, investors and others who also need to make these types of frequent payments as well because a portion of their income is not withheld.

WHAT IS A TAX EXTENSION?

Taxpayers that request an extension by the April 15 tax filing due date will have until Oct. 15 to file without penalties.

An extension gives extra time to file, but it does not give taxpayers extra time to pay if they owe. Taxpayers are obligated to pay taxes due on April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest.

HOW TO REQUEST AN EXTENSION?

There are three ways to request an extension should you need more time to file your taxes:

Request an extension using IRS Free File on IRS.gov . Individual taxpayers can use this free program to request an extension. Taxpayers must estimate their tax liability and file their extension request by the deadline to receive the extension.

. Individual taxpayers can use this free program to request an extension. Taxpayers must estimate their tax liability and file their extension request by the deadline to receive the extension. Pay online and click on extension . Taxpayers simply pay what they owe using an online payment option, then click on extension as the reason for the payment.

. Taxpayers simply pay what they owe using an online payment option, then click on extension as the reason for the payment. Request an extension by mail. File Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

AUTOMATIC EXTENSIONS FOR SOME

Some taxpayers will automatically get an extension, even if they do not request one, the IRS said. They include:

Members of the military on duty outside the United States and Puerto Rico automatically get an extension to file with a deadline of June 16. However, it's important to note that tax payments are still due April 15 or interest will be charged.

Those serving in combat zones have at least 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file tax returns and pay any taxes due.

U.S. citizens and resident aliens who live and work outside of the United States and Puerto Rico also receive an automatic two-month extension with a deadline of June 16. However, they too must pay any taxes that are still due by April 15 or interests will be charged.

Taxpayers in certain federally declared disaster areas may also have an automatic extension to file and pay. For a list of these areas, click here.

For additional tax-related information, click here.