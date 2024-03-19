Cops kill NYC gunman seen chasing man, woman on street

A 20-year-old man with no criminal record was shot to death by NYPD officers who came upon him chasing two people while firing multiple gunshots in Brooklyn, authorities say.

Cops received multiple calls about a man with a firearm near East 57th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 6 p.m. Monday. Four officers in an unmarked car spotted the shooter chasing the others, police said.

They opened fire. Evidence markers showed officers fired at least 15 bullets. The 20-year-old was hit numerous times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The people he was chasing weren't hurt, though they were taken to a hospital for observation.

It's not clear what led to the dispute. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Sisters Maya and Jada Babb were recording a video on a nearby rooftop when they heard gunshots that sounded like they were just feet away.

"It sounded like 10 shots. It sounded very close," Jada Babb said. "We didn't even know where it was coming from, it could have hit us."

A 60-year-old man across the street from the unmarked police car was also shot. Officials say it's not clear if he was hit by the gunman. That individual is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.