NYPD says there are no specific threats to NYC, puts all officers in uniform as precaution

An NYPD spokesperson told NBC New York that the department has put all officers in uniform and added patrols at key locations across the five boroughs as not only a precaution, but to give reassurance to people who may have read online posts about possible threats.

A video posted to social media by former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashal, allegedly called for a day of "anger" or a "day of rage," according to NBC News

New York area police departments are increasing their presence this week as residents' safety concerns grow amid the Israel-Hamas violence war, even as the NYPD confirmed Thursday that there are "no new specific threats" to the city.

An NYPD spokesperson told NBC New York that the department has put all officers in uniform and added patrols at key locations across the five boroughs as not only a precaution, but to give reassurance to people who may have read online posts about alleged possible threats. Many of the online postings have little credibility, the spokesperson added.

"There are a lot of concerns and we appreciate those concerns," said NYPD Assistant Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Hart. "And what happened in Israel was horrific and of concern to many New Yorkers so our message is that we do not have any specific or credible threats in nyc.”

Searches for "nyc threats friday" were up 3,300% and "hamas nyc friday the 13th" were up 2,400% in NYC going into Thursday evening, data from Google Trends shows.

Why Friday? A video posted to social media by former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashal, allegedly called on people to treat Friday as a day of "anger," or a "day of rage," according to NBC News. The terrorist group's former leader urged people to come together in a day of protests to support Palestine's freedom, according to the Jewish Security Alliance of New York/New Jersey.

"The JSA is in close coordination with each other and our law enforcement partners, and at this time there are no known credible threats to the Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey. Accordingly, we are advising institutions to remain open and operational," the organization said in a statement.

Temple Emanu-El, one of the city's largest houses of worship, is planning to hold services as usual on Friday, and Rabbi Joshua Davidson told NBC New York that he expects a strong turnout. When asked whether he had at any point considered canceling in-person services, the rabbi said no.

"It was not a consideration here. We are not unaccustomed to states or heightened security," Rabbi Davidson said.

Despite heightened anxiety, hundreds of people gathered at the temple — which had a visible NYPD presence — for an interfaith vigil on Monday. It is one of the ways the rabbi says people can feel less anxious.

"People are looking to do something to show their support and coming together can help people feel as if they are doing something," he said.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, social media platforms have been flooded with images of the attacks but there has also been widespread misinformation and disinformation, creating fear and panic thousands of miles away from the region. After days of disinformation being shared, hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts were removed and thousands of pieces of content taken down on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, since the terrorist group's attack on Israel, according to the company's CEO.

“X is proportionately and effectively assessing and addressing identified fake and manipulated content during this constantly evolving and shifting crisis,” Linda Yaccarino said in a letter to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the 27-nation bloc's digital enforcer.

The NYPD has implemented its “stand alone” policy — meaning each borough commander now has complete control of all resources in that borough regardless of the bureau where the officers are usually assigned, according to law enforcement sources. Every cop, as of now, is answering solely to their patrol borough commander as a precaution, the sources said.

The department has added extra patrols throughout the five boroughs, including at Grand Central Terminal and Times Square.

"Our message is deterrence and reassurance," Assistant Chief Hart said. "So we want those two messages to go out. We want to reassure New Yorkers. But we also want to deter any bad, single actor or lone wolf type person to say that this is not the place that we are gonna be out and stop anything that might happen.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s offered state resources to help the NYPD if needed.

"Whether it’s a yeshiva, a synagogue or museum, we are offering NYPD all the assistance they need — and also beyond the city from Long Island to Albany and Buffalo," the governor said.

There were noticeable increases in security at busy locations like Grand Central and in subway stations throughout the city.

Outside of New York City, law enforcement sources say departments across the nation are over-estimating the possibility of disturbance as a precaution, so they can be prepared for any development as the conflict overseas is expected to escalate with the Israeli military's possible ground invasion into Gaza.

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said much of the county’s police resources will be deployed Friday, with SWAT teams out in every community as well as detectives and non-patrol officers moved to the streets.

"We will be there in force to make sure the community is safe," said Blakeman.

The focus will be on synagogues, mosques, schools and Jewish businesses, though the police commissioner also said no credible threats had been received — despite what he called "several complaints from the community" regarding suspicious people or packages recently. He noted all had been investigated and none found credible.

There was beefed up security at Chabad of Port Washington, but the rabbi who leads the congregation of 250 families said Sabbat services will go on as planned.

"We're not going to allow fear to paralyze us," said Rabbi Shalom Paltiel.

In the town of Montclair, the police chief said despite there being no known direct threat, he is taking precautions.

The town has "deployed all members of the Montclair Police Department to uniformed duty, to maintain a heightened presence at all houses of worship, schools, and locations with the potential for large gatherings throughout the Township," according to a statement.

In Westchester, county police will be increasing its patrols around schools and Jewish houses of worship on Friday.

"These steps are being taken in an abundance of caution," a statement from the county said. "There is no specific threat to Westchester County at this time."

According to the White House, at least 27 Americans have been killed since Hamas' attack on Saturday. At least 1,300 Israelis — including 222 soldiers — have been killed and more than 3,300 have been injured. In Gaza, at least 1,400 people have been killed and more than 6,000 injured.