NYPD Officers Shoot Machete-Wielding Man Who Went Up to Cops in Brooklyn: Sources

By Myles Miller and Jonathan Dienst

NBC New York | Chopper 4

Police in Brooklyn shot a man who was said to be armed with a machete, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on New Lots Avenue between Snediker Avenue and Hinsdale Street in East New York, police sources said. The officers were approached by a man wielding a machete.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the leg and the machete was recovered at the scene, according to law enforcement sources. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, officials said, where is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

